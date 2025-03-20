Man ends life by inhaling carbon monoxide; leaves safety instructions for responders

Palghar, Mar 20 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide after inhaling carbon monoxide, five cylinders of which were found inside his rented bungalow in Kaman in Palghar district's Vasai area, prompting a probe on the source of supply, a police official said on Thursday.

Shrey Agarwal (27), whose body was found on Wednesday evening, had gone to great lengths to seal the windows and doors with adhesive tape to avoid a gas leak, he said.

Agarwal had worn a helmet and had even left a note outside asking anyone entering to not switch on the light along with other safety instructions, the Naigaon police station official said.

"His note in English left at the entrance of the bungalow informed about the presence of carbon monoxide inside, following which we used a hydraulic cutter-spreader to gain entry. Firefighters equipped with PPE kits and breathing apparatus went inside," he said.

"Agarwal had tied himself to a carbon monoxide cylinder, while two cylinders were in his hands. He had worn a helmet and had inhaled the gas through his mouth using a nebuliser tube connected to the cylinder. His body, which was fully swollen, has been sent for post mortem," the official said.

The doors and windows had been sealed with adhesive tape as well as wooden planks to ensure the gas didn't leak outside the bungalow. A local carpenter, who did this work two days ago, is being questioned, the official said.

The incident came to light after Agarwal's sister, who was unable to contact him for the past couple of days, sent an email to the Mumbai police commissioner seeking help, the official said.

"The Mumbai Crime Branch found his location using technical intelligence and alerted us. People in the vicinity told our team that Agarwal was staying there on rent for a year. He stayed alone. We found five carbon monoxide cylinders in the house. A probe has begun to find out from where he got these," the Naigaon police station official said.

A suicide note pasted on the wall stated that Agarwal was suffering from a serious illness due to which he was taking this extreme act, the police official added. PTI COR BNM