Man ends life by jumping off Coastal Road bridge in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Coastal Road at Worli in central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

This was the first known incident of suicide on the bridge since the road was inaugurated last year, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening on the Bow String Arch Bridge that links the Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Darshit Sheth, the deceased, was suffering from depression, thought the exact cause of the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the police official said.

Sheth, a resident of suburban Malad, worked with a private firm situated in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), he said.

After office hours, Sheth drove in his car towards the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and parked near the arch bridge.

A traffic warden saw his car with parking lights on and began to walk towards him. But before he could reach the spot, Sheth jumped into the sea, the official said.

The warden alerted the police personnel posted near the bridge. A rescue operation was launched with the help of the Coast Guard and Navy, and Sheth's body was recovered in the early hours of Wednesday on the rocks below the Sea Link, the official said.

