Man ends life days after assault for ‘stalking’ girl; abetment case registered

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) The Government Railway Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against one individual and unspecified others for abetting the suicide of a man, an official said on Wednesday.

One Roshan Patel of Palghar district was run over by a goods train going towards JNPT in Thane district on September 24, following which police launched a probe, he said.

GRP senior inspector Kiran Undre of Dombivili railway police station said that days before his death, Patel was thrashed in his locality by some people who accused him of stalking a girl. Since then, he had been depressed, the official said.

Police have booked one Shiva of Chinchoti in Palghar district and some other unidentified persons for pushing Patel to take the extreme step, he added. PTI COR NR