Man ends life; former girlfriend and four of her kin booked

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Five persons from a family were booked for alleged abetment of suicide of a 32-year-old accountant in Deonar in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Sandeep Kumar Paswan ended his life on Sunday allegedly due to financial fraud, false molestation allegations and harassment by those booked, the official said.

"He hailed from Jharkhand and worked as an accountant in a firm in Bhandup. He was introduced to one of the accused, with whom he entered into a relationship. He gave her Rs 12.5 lakh as loan. After the relationship turned sour, he got back only Rs 7 lakh. The woman also filed a molestation case against him," the official said.

Those booked on the complaint of the deceased's brother, the woman and four of her kin have been booked, he added. PTI ZA BNM