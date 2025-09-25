Man ends life in Beed due to distress over loss of OBC quota

Beed, Sep 25 (PTI) A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district reportedly due to distress over losing OBC quota, a police official said on Thursday.

Rahul Dnyaneshwar Patange, a resident of Saal Galli here, hanged himself from a tree near Khandeshwaridevi temple on Wednesday night, the official added.

"Patange, who worked in a cloth shop, was reportedly upset about the loss of OBC quota. He left behind a suicide note. He is survived by his mother, wife, and two sons. Further probe into the matter is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM