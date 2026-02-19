Man ends life in front of live-in partner in Thane; probe on

Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) A 23-year-old man from Chhattisgarh allegedly died by suicide in front of his live-in partner following a dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Dombivli (East) area under the jurisdiction of the Manpada police station.

The man, Pintu Deva Shrivas, originally a resident of Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh, lived with his 20-year-old live-in partner.

Police said Shrivas, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fought with his live-in partner after suspecting her of infidelity. He reportedly abused and assaulted her before breaking a glass bottle and injuring himself on the chest and neck.

Shrivas then grabbed the woman’s clothes, tied them around his neck and hanged himself. He was rushed to the civic-run Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

The Manpada police have registered a case of accidental death. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a further probe is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the extreme step, the official added. PTI COR NR