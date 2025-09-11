Man ends life in Latur over fear of Maratha quota GR impacting OBCs; cops begin probe

Latur, Sep 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Latur out of fear that reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will be impacted by the government resolution issued recently in response to the Maratha quota stir of Manoj Jarange.

Police identified the deceased as Bharat Mahadev Karad, an autorickshaw driver from Wangdari village in Renapur tehsil.

He jumped into Manjara river on Wednesday evening, an official said.

In a note found at the spot, Karad said he had been taking part in agitations for OBC quota for a long time but the "government betrayed us by issuing this GR".

In the note, he wrote he was ending his life so that his sacrifice ensures his community gets justice, the official said.

Karad believed the GR, which allows Marathas to get Kunbi certificates under certain conditions, would wipe out reservations for OBCs, his family members said.

He is survived by his wife and four children, they said, adding the family was poor with just 10-20 'gunthas' of land. A guntha is equal to 0.02 acres.

Kunbis, an agrarian group, are part of the OBC segment in Maharashtra.

Those who saw him jump into the river claimed he shouted slogans in favour of OBC quota.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the police official said.

His last rites, held on Thursday afternoon, saw a huge crowd, many of them shouting slogans denouncing the GR. PTI COR BNM