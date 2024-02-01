Man ends life in Navi Mumbai; wife accuses another woman of suicide abetment

Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township following which his wife has complained to police against a woman of harassing him, forcing him to take the extreme step, police said on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, the police on Wednesday registered a case against the 31-year-old woman under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide), they said.

The man, a resident of Uran in Navi Mumbai, allegedly hanged himself at the accused woman's residence in the same area on January 13, an official from Uran police station said.

The woman had been pressuring him to divorce his wife and and marry her, he said quoting the complaint.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital.

After receiving the autopsy report and based on the complaint by the victim's wife, the police registered the case against the accused woman, the official said. PTI COR GK