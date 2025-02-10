24-year-old Man ends life over failed relationship in central Delhi

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in central Delhi with police suspecting that he might have taken the step after the woman he loved was set to get married elsewhere.

Police said they received information on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday that Shiraj, from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, hanged himself in Turkman Gate area. He was employed as a bakery shop worker.

During investigation, it was found that Shiraj wanted to marry his brother's sister-in-law who was already set to wed someone else. He was in depression because of it, a senior police officer said.

On Sunday, he had an argument with his co-worker and roommate Mobin for not helping him convey his feelings to his family, the officer said.

No foul play has been detected so far, and further investigation is underway, police said.