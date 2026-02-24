Man engages minor sons to lift valuables from foreign tourists in Delhi's Jama Masjid market

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A man allegedly engaged his two sons, 13 and 15 years of age, to pickpocket foreign tourist in the crowded Jama Masjid market, keeping the stolen goods in his possession to avoid suspicion, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused would position his children in crowded marketplaces to identify and discreetly remove cash and valuables from bags of foreign tourists and shoppers.

The stolen property would then be handed over to the father, who retained possession to protect the minors while distancing himself from the thefts, police said.

"The case came to light after an e-FIR was registered at Jama Masjid police station on January 15 on the complaint of a citizen of Uzbekistan, who had come to India for his minor daughter's cancer surgery in Gurugram," the officer said.

According to the complainant, he was carrying USD 7,200 in a sling bag during a visit to the Jama Masjid market with his family for sightseeing and shopping. The cash was stolen amid the crowd.

"A team was formed which analysed CCTV footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the market. Two juveniles -- siblings aged 13 and 15 years, residents of New Seelampur -- were identified and apprehended," the officer said.

During investigation, police found that they were acting at the behest of their father, who was later arrested.

Police said USD 2,500 and the complainant's ATM card were recovered from the accused father, while USD 4,000 was recovered from his residence. A mobile phone purchased for Rs 48,000, allegedly from the stolen money, and Rs 4,700 were also seized. The total recovery amounts to USD 7,082.

"Verification of records revealed that the father was previously involved in a robbery case in 2013. The juveniles were also found involved in earlier theft cases," the officer added.