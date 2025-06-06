Man enters BJP MLA's office to argue over civic notice; non-cognisable case registered

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) A non-cognisable (NC) case was registered against a senior citizen on Friday on the complaint of Mumbai BJP MLA Manisha Chowdhary for allegedly using the name of party MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal falsely in connection with a civic notice issued to a building, a police official said.

Anil Sankhe (61) entered the office of Chowdhary claiming he had come from Goyal's office and then told the MLA not to interfere in a notice given by the BMC to a building in which his sister is a tenant, the Borivali police station official said.

"Sankhe also argued with the MLA. Chowdhary's staff checked with Goyal's office and found out his claims were false. Following this Chowdhary approached police. A NC was registered and Sankhe was allowed to go after he signed a bond," the official said. PTI ZA BNM