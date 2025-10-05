Man enters hotel in Rishikesh, disrupts dance audition claiming women's attire 'inappropriate'

Rishikesh, Oct 5 (PTI) A man allegedly barged into a hotel in Rishikesh where auditions for a singing and dance competition were being held and created a ruckus over the women's attire, claiming what they were wearing was "inappropriate".

This led to a huge quarrel with the women at the audition on Friday who told him that they have all the necessary permission for the event. The matter blew up later on social media after a purported video of the incident surfaced.

According to eyewitnesses, the man, claiming to be a member of a Hindu outfit, entered the audition venue at the hotel's basement without the organisers' permission and began pressuring the women to leave immediately, calling their attire "inappropriate".

In the video that has been widely circulating online, he can be heard telling the girls not to "degrade" Rishikesh's culture. "This is not our culture... not our culture... not our culture," he said.

In the clip, women are also seen rebuking the man and saying that if their parents have no objection to their attire, then no outsider has any right to object.

Police and district administration have denied any knowledge of the incident.

The auditions were reportedly being held as part of a dance and singing competition organised by the Lions Club Royal as part of the Diwali fair on Saturday.

Later, Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan, who was attending a municipal corporation meeting at the hotel, arrived at the audition venue and reassured the women.

Rishikesh Lions Club Royal president Pankaj Chandani said that anyone entering the audition venue should have obtained permission from the organisers. He added that the club has been organising dance and singing competitions for the last five years.

Chandani said, "Our organisation is involved in social, educational, and public welfare activities. We also fully respect Indian culture and traditions." He said the club provides a platform for local talent to thrive, and that many talents associated with the platform have even reached the national level. PTI DPT SKY SKY