New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A man entered into the tracks of the Delhi Metro at the Barakhamba station here on Wednesday, following which he was rescued, DMRC officials said.

Advertisment

The station is located on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

The man received no injury in the incident, a senior official said.

"He entered the metro tracks area at the Barakhamba station and was immediately rescued. Train services were not affected due to this incident," he said. PTI KND NB NB