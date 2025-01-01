Man enters liquor shop to steal, but falls asleep after drinking alcohol

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man who broke into a wine shop in Telangana allegedly to 'steal' but fell asleep after consuming alcohol inside, police said on Wednesday.

He is a labourer who is habituated to drinking, entered into the shop by removing a portion of the asbestos sheet roof in Narsingi, Medak district on Sunday night, they said.

The wine shop owner told the media that he found the man lying unconscious in his shop on Monday, along with some cash taken from the cash counter and liquor bottles in a bag he had brought in.

As he was found in an unconscious state the man was taken to a hospital, the owner said, adding that he informed the police about the incident.

The man drank "heavily" from the shop and fell asleep there under the influence of alcohol, a police official at Narsingi Police Station said.

Though the man allegedly took some cash from the counter and liquor bottles from the shop, as he slept there after consuming liquor he did not take them away and the cash and liquor bottles were found with him, the official said.

A case was registered against the man under the sections 331(4) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), 62 (attempting to commit offence) and 305 (theft), under BNS.

He was arrested and produced before a court on Wednesday, the official added. PTI VVK SJR VVK ADB