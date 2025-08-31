Man enters PG accommodation in Bengaluru, assaults woman

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (PTI) An unidentified man allegedly broke into a 23-year-old woman's room in a paying guest accommodation here and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on August 29 at a PG facility for women in Bengaluru's Gangotri Circle.

The police said upon checking the CCTV footage, the man wearing a mask could be seen breaking into the woman's room at 3 am.

He allegedly locked all the rooms on the floor from outside before entering hers.

Based on the woman's complaint, Suddaguntepalya police station registered an FIR under Sections 75 and 76 of BNS, dealing with sexual harassment and assault, said a police official to PTI. PTI JR KH