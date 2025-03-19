Man escapes after killing wife; held from hospital premises in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, who was on the run after hacking to death his wife by barging into her house, was caught hours after the crime in this north Kerala district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Yasir, a native of Puthuppady, killed his wife Shibila (23) and attacked her parents following a family dispute at their house in Engapuzha here on Tuesday night.

The young couple's daughter was also present in the house when the gruesome incident happened.

The woman died on the spot, while the injured parents were rushed to nearby hospitals, police said.

After the crime, the accused managed to flee from the scene in his car.

Police, however, tracked his mobile phone locations and traced him to the premises of the government medical college hospital here after a few hours. He was spotted sitting inside the car and was arrested.

"The murdered woman was living with her parents for some time due to alleged harassment and assault by the accused. She also recently lodged a police complaint citing threats from Yasir," a police officer said.

Local people alleged that the accused used to consume synthetic drugs and liquor.

There were also reports that he had piled up the clothes of Shibila and burnt it and posted its pictures as his WhatsApp status before leaving the crime scene on Tuesday. But, the police didn't confirm this. PTI LGK KH