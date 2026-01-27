Man escapes attempted kidnapping on outskirts of Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) A man narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping after a group of miscreants allegedly tried to abduct him on the outskirts of the city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 pm on Monday near Indlawadi Cross in Anekal taluk, they said.

According to police, about eight men arrived at the spot on three motorcycles and in a car, intercepted the man as he was walking along the road, assaulted him and attempted to force him into the vehicle.

The accused allegedly stopped the man on the main road, abused him in filthy language and attempted to push him into their car, a senior police officer said.

The man resisted the attempt and raised an alarm, drawing the attention of passersby, police said.

As people began gathering at the spot, the accused panicked and fled in their car and on motorcycles, leaving the man behind, police said.

The timely intervention of residents helped prevent a major incident, they added.

"A case has been registered, and special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused involved in the attempted kidnapping," police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation. PTI COR AMP SSK