Man evading arrest for 7 years arrested in JK's Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district have arrested a wanted person evading arrest for the past seven years, a spokesperson said.

Mohammad Fareed Bajard, a resident of Gundah Khawas in Rajouri district, was wanted in a case registered at Yaripora police station.

"Continuing its sustained crackdown on absconders and proclaimed offenders, J&K police have arrested a wanted accused who had been evading arrest for the past seven years in Kulgam," the spokesperson said.

"The accused had been on the run since 2018. Acting on specific intelligence, a Police team successfully traced and apprehended him after persistent efforts. Following completion of legal formalities, he was produced before the court," he said. PTI MIJ ZMN