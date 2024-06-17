Man, excavator buried in water project tunnel collapse: NDRF-MES search op continues at site

Palghar, Jun 17 (PTI) The search operation that began in Maharashtra's Palghar district after an excavator and its operator were buried in the tunnel of an upcoming water project on May 29 is continuing under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Military Engineering Services, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place near Versova bridge under Surya project, which aims to divert water for drinking purposes to the booming Mira Bhayander area.

"The operation is being helmed by the NDRF and MES. The local fire brigade is also involved. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had inspected the site and directed state-run MMRDA and L&T, which is the contractor building the project, to escalate search and rescue efforts," he said.

"Currently, the focus is to reinforce the structure's corners and walls to facilitate removal of debris from the shaft. Concrete breaking operations inside the shaft have commenced to expedite access to the trapped individual," Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI.

Collector Govind Bodke is monitoring the situation, a release from the district administration said.