Man externed for limits of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for two years

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) A man facing many cases, including kidnapping and illegal beef trade, has been externed from the limits of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts for two years, police said on Wednesday.

In a release, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police said Kasamali Sharif Qureshi (33) had continued to illegally trade in beef despite arrests, evening sparking tension on one occasion, said police.

Seven cases were registered against Qureshi between 2016 and 2014, the release said.

Since there has been no improvement in his behaviour, he has been externed from the limits of Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Thane and Palghar districts for two years, it added. PTI COR NR