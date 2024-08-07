Man eyeing 'better' job in Saudi Arabia held with forged passport at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Immigration sleuths nabbed a 45-year-old man at Mumbai International Airport while trying to travel to Saudi Arabia on a forged passport, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Khurshid Alam Mohammad Rashid, originally from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, was subsequently arrested by Mumbai Police.

Rashid reached the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to board a flight for Dammam in Saudi Arabia via Bahrain on Monday evening.

An immigration officer at the counter grew suspicious as Rashid looked older than the age mentioned in his passport which showed he was born in 1985.

Rashid admitted during questioning that he was born in 1979 but faked his age hoping to land a better job in Saudi Arabia, a police official said.

"Prima facie, Rashid was apprehensive of not landing a better job in Saudi Arabia due to his age and mentioned his birth year as 1985 on the forged passport prepared in Lucknow. He was arrested under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery, and further investigation is underway," the official added. PTI ZA NSK