Man facing charges under cow slaughter law in UP arrested from Maharashtra

Thane, May 30 (PTI) A 25-year-old man wanted for a number offences under the cow slaughter law in Uttar Pradesh and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The UP police got a tip that the accused, Sameer Tufel Qureshi, hailing from Bareilly district, was hiding in Mumbra area of Thane and they sought the help of their counterparts here, local crime branch's senior police inspector Dileep Patil said.

A Special Task Force (STF) team from Lucknow came to Thane in search of the accused. With the help of the local crime branch sleuths, they traced the accused to a shop in Shimla Park locality of Mumbra and arrested him on Tuesday, he said.

The accused was subsequently taken to UP for further action, the official said.

The accused was facing eight cases on charges the cow slaughter law and the Arms Act, the official said.