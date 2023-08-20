Man facing criminal cases in Thane held under MPDA Act

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) A man facing criminal charges in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district has been detained under provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, a police official said here on Sunday.

More than half-a-dozen cases, including for unlawful assembly and attempt to murder, had been registered against the accused, Sajid @ Shannu Mohammad Akil Shaikh (25), at various police stations in Kalyan, senior police inspector AB Honmane of MFC police station told PTI .

The accused was on Saturday detained under the MPDA and lodged at the Yerawada prison in neighbouring Pune district for one year, the official said. PTI COR GK