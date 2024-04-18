Man facing criminal cases stabbed to Delhi in East Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 27 year-old man was stabbed to death in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Wednesday night, police said.

Ashok alias Thanda Pani, a resident of Trilokpuri, was found with multiple injures near his residence.

He was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A police officer said that Ashok was previously involved in about 20 cases of burglary, theft and assaults.

The reason of attack is suspected to be a personal enmity, the officer said, adding that a case of murder has been registered and further investigation has been taken up. PTI ALK AS AS