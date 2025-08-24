Man facing criminal charges in Kalyan held under MPDA Act

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old man facing criminal charges in Kalyan town of Thane district has been detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Arbaaz Habib Sheikh, a resident of Khadegolawali, who has several criminal cases to his name, including extortion, attempt to murder and assault, an official said.

He said that the Kolsewadi police took Sheikh into custody under the MPDA on Saturday, and he has been lodged in the Nashik Central Jail.

The MPDA Act permits preventive detention of individuals deemed to pose a threat to public order or who are involved in habitual illegal activities.

Further investigations are underway, and police are expected to monitor associates or networks linked to Sheikh's alleged operations, the official said. PTI COR ARU