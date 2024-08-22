Man facing financial problems kills self in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly going through financial problems was found hanging in his home in the Bansdih area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Family members said Hare Ram Mallah was having financial problems. He had taken a loan from a self-help group that he was unable to repay and he killed himself because of that, Circle Officer Prabhat Kumar said.

His body was found hanging in a room of his house in the Kaithwali village, Kumar said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.