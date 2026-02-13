Man faints, dies at TVK rally in TN's Salem

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Feb 13 (PTI) A 37-year-old man fainted at a TVK rally here addressed by party chief Vijay and died on the way to hospital, police said on Friday.

The man, identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra and residing here, collapsed after complaining of chest pain, and was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

"He was declared brought dead at the medical facility," a police official said. He also claimed that Suraj had undergone angioplasty sometime ago.

The police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI JSP JSP KH