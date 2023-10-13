Man falls from train to death near Greater Noida

Noida, Oct 13 (PTI) A 29-year-old man died allegedly after he fell from a train in Greater Noida while travelling from Bulandshahr to Ghaziabad on Friday, police officials said.

However, it was not clear whether Sumit Singh, who hailed from Khurja in Bulandshahr, accidentally fell off the train, police said.

“Singh was going from Bulandshahr to Ghaziabad by train. He got injured after falling from the train, some distance off the Bodaki railway station in Dadri,” a police spokesperson said.

“He was admitted to a hospital by the police but he died during treatment,” the spokesperson said.

The family of the man has been informed and further legal proceedings are being carried out, police added.