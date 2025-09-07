Man falls ill in police custody, dies in hospital in Bihar's Vaishali

Hajipur (Bihar), Sep 7 (PTI) A man arrested in connection with an attack on security personnel died during treatment at a government hospital in Bihar’s Vaishali district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Nasir.

Police on Friday arrested Nasir and four others on the charge of attacking security personnel in Raja Pakar locality. At least four police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured when violence erupted over a dispute on paying money involving an ice cream vendor in the locality. A mob had attacked cops and damaged police vehicles.

Vaishali SP Lalit Mohan Sharma told PTI that "All five arrested accused, including Nasir, were kept in the lockup of Mahua police station. Nasir complained of uneasiness … he was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, where he died during treatment. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and all formalities are being completed as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Additional forces have been deployed in the Raja Pakar locality to maintain law and order. "The situation is completely under control", said the SP.