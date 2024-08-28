Man falls into borewell during mudslide in Rajasthan's Dausa, dies

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) A man died after he fell into a borewell due to a mudslide triggered by heavy rains in Rajasthan's Dausa on Wednesday, police said.

The man got stuck at a depth of 30 feet due to the mudslide while working in a field in Ranauli village, they said.

On receiving information about the incident, local administration reached the spot.

Ramnivas Meena was taken out after about one-and-a-half hours of rescue operation with the help of a JCB.

Police said that due to heavy rain, mudslide occurred in the field, which led to Meena's death.

His brother Chhajulal Meena said that Ramnivas was taken out in an unconscious state. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said. PTI AG SKY SKY