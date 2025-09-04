Man falls into creek in Thane from local train; search operation underway

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old man fell into the creek near Thane station while travelling on a local train on Thursday afternoon, triggering a search operation, an official said.

Akash Sharma slipped into the Vitawa creek in Kalwa after losing balance, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.

“Around 1 pm, Sharma was on his way from Mulund to Kalwa by train when the accident occurred. Sharma is a resident of Gholai Nagar, Kalwa,” Tadvi said.

After being alerted, firemen and rescuers from the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were sent to the spot, the official said.

“A search operation is underway with the help of firefighters, TDRF personnel, our disaster management staff, local residents, and two boats provided by fishermen,” he said. PTI COR NR