Man falls into gorge in bid to escape from bees, dies

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Mar 16 (PTI) A man, who frantically attempted to evade being stung by a swarm of bees, fell into a gorge in Senguntrayan hills near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district and died, police said on Saturday.

He was among a group of ten nature enthusiasts from Theni district, who visited the Senguntrayan hills on Friday evening. While in the hilly terrain, a swarm of bees attacked the group forcing them to scatter, police said.

At around 7 pm, the group members gathered and found that one of their friends was missing. Immediately, they called the police and sought their help in locating the man.

However, the police returned without tracing him as it was pitch dark and they requested the assistance of the Forest and Fire service departments in locating the missing person.

On Saturday morning, the Forest and Fire department personnel located the body of the man identified as Praveen, 24, and confirmed the accidental death. The body was sent to the Coonoor government hospital.

