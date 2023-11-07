Man falls into pit in northeast Delhi, suffers serious injuries

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was seriously injured after falling into a pit at a construction site and an iron rod pierced through his stomach at Shastri park area of Delhi's northeast, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident happened on Monday near the Saharanpur highway construction site, they said, adding that the man had to undergo a surgery and is stable.

"At 7.21 pm on Monday we got information that a person had fallen down in a pit made for the construction of a highway pillar and had been impaled on an iron rod," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The iron rod had pierced through Gandhi Nagar-resident Sayed Kamel's body.

Advertisment

A portion of the iron rod was cut and the man was sent to hospital.

"(The remaining part of the) rod was later removed after a surgery and the condition of the patient is stable," the DCP said.

"We have registered an FIR against a contractor and further investigation is in progress. Doctors told police that his health condition is stable," he said.

Police said the victim had failed to judge a pit when he was returning back to his home after some work. Sources said that the victim works as a labourer at a factory located in a Gandhi Nagar and stay in the factory. PTI BM CK