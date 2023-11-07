Man falls into pit in northeast Delhi, sustains serious injuries

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old man received serious injuries after he fell into a pit at a construction site and an iron rod pierced through his stomach at Shastri park area of Delhi's northeast, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident happened on Monday near the Saharanpur highway construction site, they said, adding that the man had to undergo a surgery and is stable.

"At 7.21 pm on Monday we got information that a person had fallen down in a pit made for the construction of a highway pillar and had been impaled on an iron rod," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The iron rod had pierced through Gandhi Nagar resident Sayed Kamel's body.

Advertisment

A portion of the iron rod was cut and the man was sent to the hospital.

"(The remaining part of the) rod was later removed after a surgery and the condition of the patient is stable," the DCP said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is in progress, he said. PTI BM SKY SKY