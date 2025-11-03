Man falls into septic tank at Noida home, brother rushes to help him; both dead

Noida, Nov 3 (PTI) Two brothers died on Monday after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank at their house in Chotpur Colony in Sector 63 area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said.

A neighbour, who went to help them, fell ill because of the fumes from the tank and has been hospitalised, the police said.

One of the deceased, Chandrabhan (40), fell into the septic tank after its stone slab collapsed, an official said, adding his brother Raju (26) also jumped into the tank to save him, but both fell unconscious.

The official said when their neighbour Hemant Singh tried to enter the tank to help them, he too got affected by the poisonous gas and is presently undergoing treatment.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, cut the floor of the septic tank with a power tool and recovered the brothers. They were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead, the official said.

The brothers hailed from Bulandshahr district and were living in the Chotpur area here. They worked as carpenters in Khoda in adjoining Ghaziabad district, the police said. PTI COR KIS KVK KVK KVK