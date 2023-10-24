Man falls into well in Kerala's Thrissur, hangs onto rope for several hours before being rescued

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 24 (PTI) A young man fell into a well of over 25 feet depth in Ollur area of this central Kerala district in the early hours of Tuesday morning while returning from a church festival.

He hung on to a rope for several hours before he was rescued by fire services personnel, an officer of Thrissur city fire station said.

The officer said a call was received around 8.45 am about a man screaming for help from inside a well and within five minutes rescue personnel reached the spot.

"Since he was hanging on to a rope, we lowered a basket into the well and pulled him out," the officer said.

He said the depth up to the water level was around 25 feet and there was around 10 feet of water in the well.

The officer also said that the man, Johndrin, did not remember how he happened to fall inside the well.

Visuals on TV channels showed rescue personnel lowering a basket and the man climbing into it.

Thereafter, they pulled him out safely.

The officer said the health of the man was fine and he did not have any serious injuries. PTI HMP HMP ANE