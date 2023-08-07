Man falls off 12th floor of Thane high-rise, dies

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) A man died on Monday after falling off the 12th floor of a high-rise in GB Road area in Thane, a police official said.

Nikunj Panchal (40) fell from the gallery of his flat at around 1:30pm and died immediately, Thane Municipal Corporation district disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The Kasarwadavli police have registered a case of accidental death in the incident which took place in a 15-story building and further probe is underway, another official said. PTI COR BNM BNM