Man falls off local train in Thane district, dies

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died after falling off a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district during the morning peak hours on Tuesday, an official from the Government Railway Police said.

The accident occurred between Dombivili and Kopar railway stations around 9 am.

Senior Inspector Kiran Undre said Ayushya Jatin Doshi, a resident of Dombivili, fell off a CSMT-bound train and sustained critical injuries. He was declared dead at a hospital.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.