Man falls off tanker, crushed to death under it during 'Ger' procession in Indore

Indore, Mar 19 (PTI) A man was crushed to death after he fell off a tractor-tanker and came under its wheels during the traditional 'Ger' procession taken out in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on the occasion of Rangpanchami festival on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident prompted Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to cancel his participation in the festivity, they said.

Ger procession is taken out in the Rajbada area of the city on the occasion of Rangpanchmi.

Talking to reporters, Indore Collector Ashish Singh said the man, who is yet to be identified, was sitting on a tractor-tanker during the procession when he fell off the vehicle and came under its rear wheels.

Efforts were on to identify the deceased. As no identity card was found on him, officials have not been able to establish his identity so far, he said.

Nearly 5-7 lakh people gathered in the Rajbada area to take part in the Rangpanchmi festival which otherwise went off well, he said.

Talking to reporters, CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident.

He said that in view of the tragic incident, he would not be able to take part in the procession.

The CM also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next kin of the victim, and appealed to people to take precautions while taking part in such festivities.

M G Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said, "The deceased was around 45 years old and no identity proof was found in his pocket. He did not have any mobile phone, due to which his identity could not be established so far." PTI MAS ADU COR NR NP