Man falls to death from balcony; police question wife

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old man fell to his death from the balcony of his house in Kanshiram Colony here, with police detaining his wife for questioning after her in-laws alleged that she pushed him.

However, the wife has claimed that Dilshad (40) came home drunk and jumped from the balcony.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night.

Dilshad lived with his wife Shanno and two children in Kanshiram Colony located in Amhat on Raebareli-Banda road.

SHO of Kotwali police station Dheeraj Kumar said that the couple had frequent fights. On Saturday, there was a scuffle between the two and the husband fell. After the incident, the family immediately took him to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

He said that Shanno has been detained and is being questioned.

Dilshad's sister Saima Bano has claimed that he had asked for food from his wife after which she pushed him from the balcony, the police said.

She and her mother Qureesha also alleged that the Shanno "used to talk suspiciously on the mobile for the last 2-3 years" and there were daily fights over this.

Qureesha claimed that Shanno had "run away many times" in the past and had also assaulted her son.

However, Shanno said that her husband came home drunk and jumped from the roof after having food. Shanno said that she was in their room with the children when the incident occurred.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said. PTI COR NAV RT RT