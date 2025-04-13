Man falls to death from Peeragarhi flyover after speeding car rams into his scooter

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died after falling from the Peeragarhi Flyover after his stationary scooter was hit by a speeding car in outer Delhi, police said on Sunday. Two other persons with him on the two-wheeler were also injured.

The incident occurred at around 7:45 pm on Saturday and was reported by Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini, they said.

The deceased, whose identity has not been released, was riding a scooter along with two friends, both residents of Palam Colony in Delhi. They were returning home from Delhi Technical University after participating in a cricket match, a police statement said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the scooter was halted on the flyover after one of the pillion riders received a video call from his family.

"As the three stopped to attend the call, a speeding white car rammed into their stationary two-wheeler. The force of the collision threw one of them off the flyover, resulting in fatal injuries. He was declared dead at the hospital," the statement said.

The other two sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment. Both are said to be stable.

A team from Mangolpuri Police Station registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police are checking CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the car and the driver involved in the crash. PTI BM RT RT