Man falls to death in stone quarry

Palghar, Oct 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died after falling around 80 feet down into a stone quarry in Boisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Jayesh Mohan Kakad, is a member of Nagzari gram panchayat, they said.

"The incident occurred around 11 am, when Kakad was removing a heap of soil at the quarry. But he lost balance and fell into the quarry in which he suffered critical injuries," an official said.

Kakad was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. His body was then sent to Manor for post-mortem, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered in this connection, and investigation was launched. PTI COR NP