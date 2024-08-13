Man falls to death while stealing electricity cable; accomplices bury him

Pune, Aug 13 (PTI) Two men have been arrested in Pune district for allegedly burying their friend, who died last month after falling from a 100-foot electricity tower, without reporting the death to his family or police, an official said here on Tuesday.

The trio were trying to steal metal cable from a defunct high-tension electricity tower located near Ranjane village in Velhe tehsil on July 13, he said.

Deceased Basavraj Mangrule (22) was a resident of Sinhgad Road area of Pune. The accused were identified as Saurabh Renuse and Rupesh Yenpure.

The incident came to light when Mangrule's family filed a complaint that he had been missing since he left for Pabe village with Renuse on July 11.

As per the police, Mangrule, Renuse and Yenpure headed to Ranjane village to steal metal cables, but Mangrule died after falling off the tower.

Instead of taking him to hospital, the accused allegedly buried him in the Pabe forest, said an official of Sinhgad Road police station.

During questioning, the accused showed police the spot where he had been buried, the official added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SPK KRK