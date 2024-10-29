Man falls to his death from under-construction building

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old man fell to his death from the 20th floor of an under-construction SRA building in Borivali area of Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) highrise project is coming up near Sudhir Phadake bridge in Borivali (West).

Police were alerted by the building site supervisor about a man lying in a pool of blood, an official said.

Police are investigating whether the man committed suicide or was pushed to his death and registered an Accidental Death Report. PTI ZA NSK