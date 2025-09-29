Man, family booked for triple talaq on WhatsApp

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A man and his family members have been booked here after he illegally pronounced triple talaq to his wife via WhatsApp after harassing her over dowry, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Basera village, a senior official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Asma against her husband Hasan, mother-in-law Rashida, and two brothers-in-law, Salim and Shakir, an FIR was registered on Sunday, Circle Officer (CO) Ravishankar said.

According to the complaint, Asma married Hasan in November 2017. She alleged that she was continuously harassed for dowry and later left to live with her parents.

On March 31, 2025, her husband allegedly sent her a message on WhatsApp illegally pronouncing triple talaq, she claimed.

The case has been filed under sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Police are on the lookout for the accused, the CO added.

Instant triple talaq is banned under the law.