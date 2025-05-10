Man, family get life term for murder of wife over dowry in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), May 10 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man and five of his family members to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of his wife over dowry, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, a married woman named Sita Devi (25) was set ablaze using kerosene on December 24, 2022, over dowry in Sonpur village of Ballia district.

The incident led to the registration of case against her husband Ganesh Kumar Gupta, mother-in-law Mandodari Devi, sisters-in-law Champa Devi and Rekha Devi and brother-in-law Amar Nath Gupta under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.

After the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against all five accused in court. Devi was married to Ganesh on November 30, 2022.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said that on Friday, District and Session Judge Amit Pal Singh sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them.