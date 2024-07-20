Man fatally attacked after he objected to barking of pet dogs; three held

Jabalpur (MP), Jul 20 (PTI) Objecting to the barking of pet dogs cost a 45-year-old man his life as he was allegedly beaten with sticks by the owner of the canines and her three sons in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested Sudha Yadav and her two sons under the charge of murder while her another son is on the run.

The incident occurred Friday night under Panagar police station limits after Rambharan Bhumia asked Yadav and her sons to take their barking pet dogs to another area for a walk, resulting in a heated exchange which escalated into the fatal attack on Bhumia with sticks, said police officer Ajay Singh.

The severely injured victim was declared dead at a hospital. PTI COR ADU NSK