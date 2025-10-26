Man fatally run over, four injured in attack over land dispute in MP’s Guna district

Guna, Oct 26 (PTI) A group of about 15 persons killed a man by running a jeep over him and injured four others over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Ganeshpura village under Fatehgarh police station limits over "six bighas" of agricultural land, an official said.

The victims were on their way to the field when the rival group allegedly stopped them and launched the assault, the official added.

The accused allegedly attacked the victims with sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons, and later ran a jeep vehicle over one of them, identified as Ramswaroop Nagar (40), said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Asthana.

Ramswaroop’s wife Vinod Bai (38), their daughter Krishna Nagar (17), and relatives Tanisha Nagar (17) and Rajendra Nagar (50) sustained injuries when they tried to stop the group, the official said.

The attackers also allegedly tore the clothes of Vinod Bai and the two teenage girls. The family later reached the district hospital in torn clothes, where Ramswaroop succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police official said.

Asthana said the assault was carried out by around 15 persons led by Mahendra Nagar, a resident of Rajasthan. A case has been registered and efforts are being made to trace and arrest the accused, he added.

Police said the incident triggered anger among villagers and relatives, who demanded strict action against the attackers. PTI COR LAL NR