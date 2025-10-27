Man fatally run over, four injured in land feud in MP’s Guna

Guna (MP), Oct 27 (PTI) A group of nearly 15 persons killed a man by running him over with a jeep and injured four others following a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday in Ganeshpura village under Fatehgarh police station limits over "six bigha" of agricultural land, an official said.

The victims were on their way to the field when the rival group allegedly stopped them and launched the assault, the official added.

The accused allegedly attacked the victims with sticks, rods and sharp-edged weapons, and later ran a jeep over one of them, identified as Ramswaroop Nagar (40), said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Vivek Asthana.

Ramswaroop’s 38-year-old wife, their daughter aged 17, and two relatives -- a 17-year-old girl and a 50-year-old man-- sustained injuries when they tried to stop the group, the official said.

The attackers also allegedly tore the clothes of Ramswaroop's wife and the two teenage girls. The family later reached the district hospital in torn clothes, where Ramswaroop succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police official said.

Asthana said the assault was carried out by around 15 persons led by Mahendra Nagar, a resident of Rajasthan. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused, he added.

Police said the incident triggered anger among villagers and relatives, who demanded strict action against the attackers. PTI COR LAL NR GK