Man fatally shoots mother-in-law over family dispute in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A man allegedly shot his mother-in-law dead after a domestic dispute here on Friday, police said.

DCP (City) Manish Shandilya said police received information on Friday evening that a woman was fatally shot near the Adarsh Nagar police outpost in Kareli.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman's son-in-law, Irfan, shot her over a family dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Arshiya Begum (55), the DCP said, adding that teams have been deployed to arrest Irfan, who is absconding. PTI RAJ ARI